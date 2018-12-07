Crash brings down power lines, closes road in uptown

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two people are being sought after police say they crashed into a power pole in uptown Friday morning, closing the road for a time.
Police say officers attempted to pull a vehicle over but the driver and a passenger took off at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and hit a power pole in N Graham Street at Norris Avenue.
The crash brought several lights down and officials closed the road as crews repaired the traffic lights.
K-9 attempted to track down the two in the car but have not located them yet.
