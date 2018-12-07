CMS exploring option to open some schools during bad weather

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) are exploring a way to keep parents happy when it comes to bad weather as it relates to opening and closing their kids’ schools. Some parents criticized CMS this past school year when it kept all schools closed during a snow storm. Some roads near schools were clear - while roads near other schools were too dangerous to use. Some wondered why not open those schools.
"We always hear everyone's concerns," CMS Chief Communications Officer Tracy Russ said. "And we know closing schools can be disruptive."
Russ says the district is now in discussion to see what it would look like if some schools shut down and others opened up so all students won't miss out on instruction.
"It is something that we are looking at," Russ said. "And we are very aware that this is a large district and that people across the community want their kids to be at school learning everyday possible and we do too."
CMS says safety is a top priority and before the school district makes a decision all safety measures will be discussed.
"There are so many considerations in closing," Russ said. "Transportation, cafeteria and food supplies, the safety of staff, teachers, principals who often don't live close by to the school where they actually work."
CMS says it could make a decision before the end of the school year, but says this option is still in the discussion phase.
