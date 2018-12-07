Ahead of storm, Salisbury church moves worship service to Saturday

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - The approaching winter storm will likely play havoc with services and special events scheduled for thousands of churches in our area this weekend. December is a big month for local churches with Christmas presentations, and also for year-end giving.
It’s tough on churches to cancel Sunday services, but when safety is the issue, it sometimes has to be done.
“Safety is the #1 priority here, also, I know that folks look forward to Sunday morning worship," said Pastor Bradley Taylor of Outreach Christian Ministries on W. Horah Street.
Pastor Taylor did decide not to hold Sunday services, but then, came up with this option...
“So I was thinking, why not just get in front of it," Taylor added. "That way we can have a great worship experience and our families can be home and be safe and really enjoy each other while we wait this storm out.”
Last January, this is how things looked in Salisbury…in the past when there’s been bad weather, pastor Taylor did his sermon on Facebook Live.
“That would have been my go-to if we had planned a Sunday service and then not been able to have a Sunday service, but there’s some folks who just like the feel of being here, the experience, the atmosphere, so I just thought hey, why not do it," said Taylor.
He isn’t sure how many folks will come on Saturday, but has been getting the word out and thinks many will fill these seats. And as a pastor who can always find the bright side, he finds something good about missing a Sunday service.
“It might be nice to actually watch football from the beginning," Taylor said. “Because I never get a chance to do that!”
