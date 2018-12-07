After much discussion, Kannapolis Christmas parade will go on as scheduled

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - The approaching winter storm had a lot of folks in Kannapolis trying to figure out whether to hold the annual Christmas parade. This year would mark the 80th anniversary, but officials were looking at safety over sentiment.
After much discussion, the decision was made to go ahead with the parade.
“There’s not many nighttime Christmas parades, so people go out to dinner, they come to the parade, it’s a family tradition," said Annette Privette Keller of the City of Kannapolis.
Main Street was decorated and ready for the parade, but then earlier in the week it looked like the storm would disrupt things. As the timing became a little clearer, so did the decision, influenced by discussions with meteorologists, including WBTV’s Al Conklin.
“And everyone concurs that they think the bad weather will not happen in Kannapolis until late in the evening…based on those forecasts," Keller said.
The decision to cancel, would have been out of concern for the safety of parade goers, Keller said.
“And that is a huge factor for us, we want everybody to be able to come to the parade and get home and based on the current forecast, we think that can happen…it’s going to be cold, we’ll all have our toboggans and long johns on, but we’ll be ready.”
That parade is set to step off at 6:00 pm on Saturday night in downtown Kannapolis.
