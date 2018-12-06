Winter Storm Watch issued for more than a dozen NC counties

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Winter Storm Watch that will last through Monday has been issued for more than a dozen North Carolina counties.
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may have adverse impacts on travel.
The National Weather Service is expecting moderate to heavy precipitation to fall as a mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain across the region with accumulations expected to be greatest in western North Carolina.
Snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 11 inches with a light glaze of ice are possible, according to the NWS. WBTV’s team of meteorologists are forecasting very similar numbers across the viewing area as of Thursday afternoon.
Travel could become very difficult or even impossible. road conditions could deteriorate as early as Saturday night, with highway travel continuing to be impacted through early next week.
Below is a list of North Carolina counties that have been placed under the Winter Storm Watch starting Saturday.
- Alexander County
- Iredell County
- Davie County
- Catawba County
- Rowan County
- Cleveland County
- Lincoln County
- Gaston County
- Mecklenburg County
- Cabarrus County
- Union County
- Caldwell County
- Burke County
- eastern McDowell County
- Rutherford County
- eastern Polk County
