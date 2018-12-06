Will we see snow in Charlotte this weekend?

Nagging questions that still make this a difficult forecast, especially south of I-40, include the final track of the storm and whether there will be enough cold air aloft to promote snow for an extended duration (particularly in southern sections). If the track is farther south by 100 miles, over North Florida, most everyone in the WBTV viewing area would likely see snow. If the track error is 100 miles to the north, warmer air would get pulled in (first aloft then at ground level) and that would result in much more of a mixed bag of precipitation versus snow.