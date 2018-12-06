Widespread issue affecting calls into 911

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A widespread issue with some wireless carriers affecting 911 services has been reported in the WBTV viewing area.
According to officials with the City of Charlotte, some residents trying to call 911 on a mobile device powered by an affected carrier are getting a busy signal.
The public is being asked to still dial 911 first during an emergency. If you are unable to get through, officials are asking that you call the emergency service you need directly.
There is no word on what may have caused the issue, what carriers are being affected, or how long it may be before it is resolved.
