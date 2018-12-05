South Carolina sickest state in the country, according to flu rankings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Palmetto State currently has a distinction no state wants – it’s the sickest in the country.
That is according to weekly rankings from Kinsa, the manufacturer of smart thermometers that monitors the spreading of flu-like illness in real time.
According to Kinsa’s data, as of Wednesday, 4.3 percent of South Carolina’s population – about 176,300 people – are experiencing flu-like symptoms. This represents an 89 percent increase over this time last year and a 12 percent increase over last week.
Charleston is the country’s sickest city, according to Kinsa. Nearly 42,000 residents have reported flu-like symptoms.
Across the country, the national illness leve is down about 4 percent this week, with more than 9.5 million people sick.
