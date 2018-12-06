President Bush’s legacy with disabled community

“In the last few days since his passing there has been a lot of tributes online and websites dedicated to people with disabilities. More than one person has said he was our emancipator. He is the Abraham Lincoln of the disability community,” said Julia Sain. “He is revered. He is a president who, because he supported Fair Housing and he supported the Americans with Disabilities Act, is seen as someone who in spite of his far-reaching capacity this was something that he very quietly – you didn’t know that was his platform but he wanted to make this happen and he made this happen.”