NC Mountains prepare for back-to-back snow storms

BOONE, NC (WBTV) - Winter is definitely on its way and its the folks who are in the mountains that are seeing inches of snow.
Roads were clear for most of Tuesday after North Carolina Department of Transportation crews worked 12-hour shifts to make sure drivers were safe by salting the streets.
Some drivers struggled to make it to their destination as the roads were too slick at one point as temperatures stayed below freezing.
The snow started to fall late Monday night and lasted through Tuesday.
The forecast calls for more snow this weekend and NCDOT crews will have to kick it into high gear as a lot more snow could be coming.
“Hopefully we get a little rest as work these hard shifts. We just ask that everybody be patient with us. We’re out there trying to make the situation better,” said Kevin Whittington, a representative for NCDOT in Watauga County.
