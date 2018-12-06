Man arrested after fight reportedly breaks out over free cheesecake

ARLINGTON, VA (RNN) - An offer for free cheesecake caused chaos at one Virginia restaurant, leading to reports of fighting and an arrest for disorderly conduct.
Police responded to control traffic Wednesday afternoon at The Cheesecake Factory in Arlington, VA, according to The Washington Post. A large crowd had gathered at the restaurant due to a cheesecake giveaway.
The scene was “a little hectic,” a police spokeswoman told ARLnow.com, and there was a report of a fight inside the restaurant.
Officers did not see a fight but worked to calm everyone down. One “disorderly person” was arrested after not complying with police commands, the spokeswoman said.
The man will be charged with disorderly conduct and likely released with a court summons, WJLA reports.
Officers stayed at the scene after the incident to provide crowd control.
The incident happened during a nationwide promotion for The Cheesecake Factory’s 40th anniversary. The restaurant chain promised customers a free slice of cheesecake Wednesday if they ordered through the DoorDash food delivery service.
According to the Washington Post, the demand at the Arlington location caused delivery drivers to double-park.
Some people on social media said they experienced problems during the promotion due to trouble with the DoorDash app or their local restaurant running out of cheesecake, USA Today reports.
The deal was initially limited to 40,000 slices, but according to DoorDash’s Twitter, demand was high enough that the offer was extended to more than 60,000 free slices.
