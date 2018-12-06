Local fire department warns people about blocking streets with cars

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - A local fire department is warning the public after they had trouble responding to an emergency call this week because the street was blocked with cars.
According to a Facebook post from the Huntersville Fire Department, they were delayed in reaching and helping a family along Tanners Creek Drive because too many cars were blocking the street.
According to the post, firefighters were responding to a carbon monoxide call for a family all exhibiting symptoms.
“As our fire engines responded, they came across this street, in a neighborhood, blocked by cars parked across from each other. The parking prevented our trucks from reaching the scene,” the post said. “This delayed our response to a family in need. We sounded the sirens and the horns, but no one came out to move their vehicles.”
“It is not typically an issue. It is not an everyday thing in this part of the neighborhood,” said Bethany Conaway, who lives on the Tanners Creek Drive. "If I was a first responder, I would be upset. But I don’t think a lot of people realize that or think about it.”
According to the town ordinance, drivers must leave at least 10 feet of width on the roadway. Police can issue tickets for violations.
Bill Suthard, with Huntersville FD, says the trucks are wider than 8 feet.
“The neighborhood itself was not planned very well to accommodate a lot of vehicles. The streets are thin and the driveways are not very long,” said Conaway.
The department took to social media to warn not only residents in that neighborhood but all over the area about the dangers of blocking roadways.
“It does, it makes us think twice about it because we have a family of our own,” said Conaway.
