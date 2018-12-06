LendingTree bringing HQ, 400+ jobs to Charlotte

“LendingTree has experienced incredible growth in recent years, and after a thorough process, we are excited to continue that growth in Charlotte with the addition of over 400 high-paying jobs,” said Doug Lebda, founder and CEO of LendingTree. “We now have over 900 employees across the country with offices in Charleston, California, Chicago, and New York City. But I launched LendingTree over 20 years ago right here in Charlotte, so I’m thrilled that this city, and the state of North Carolina will remain the indisputable location for our corporate headquarters as we expand our footprint and advance our leadership position within the FinTech industry.”