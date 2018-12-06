LendingTree bringing HQ, 400+ jobs to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - LendingTree has selected the City of Charlotte for its new headquarters, creating 436 new jobs in the Queen City over the next seven years, city officials announced Thursday.
The company’s expansion is also expected to bring more than $26 million in investments by the end of 2023.
“LendingTree is a model of innovation and a leading internet marketer in the digital age. Like LendingTree, companies continue to choose Charlotte – not only for new business ventures, but also for expansions and growth,” said Mayor Vi Lyles. “LendingTree chose Charlotte more than 20 years ago, and we’re thrilled to have them reaffirm their commitment to our city again today.”
Officials say the city and Mecklenburg County "are supporting the expansion through a Business Investment Program (BIP) grant of $1.4 million over seven years."
“LendingTree has experienced incredible growth in recent years, and after a thorough process, we are excited to continue that growth in Charlotte with the addition of over 400 high-paying jobs,” said Doug Lebda, founder and CEO of LendingTree. “We now have over 900 employees across the country with offices in Charleston, California, Chicago, and New York City. But I launched LendingTree over 20 years ago right here in Charlotte, so I’m thrilled that this city, and the state of North Carolina will remain the indisputable location for our corporate headquarters as we expand our footprint and advance our leadership position within the FinTech industry.”
The location for the online lending company’s headquarters has not been finalized yet and there is no word on when hiring may begin.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.