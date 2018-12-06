Infants' liquid Ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled

The recalled product has been found to potentially have higher concentrations of ibuprofen. The company is warning that there is a possibility that infants may be more vulnerable to permanent NSAID-associated kidney injury because they are more susceptible to a higher potency level of the drug. Side effects are nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or more rarely, diarrhea. Tinnitus, headache and gastrointestinal bleeding are also possible adverse effects. To this date, Tris Pharma, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to the lots of product that are the subject of this recall.