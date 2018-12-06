GRAPHIC VIDEO: Homeless man shoves stranger in front of oncoming truck

LOS ANGELES (KTLA/CNN) – A transient man is in custody after video shows him pushing a stranger into oncoming traffic.
The crime occurred in Downtown Los Angeles' Jewelry District.
Police said the man seen in a lime green jacket is a transient that frequents the area. He’s sitting in front of a restaurant around 10 a.m. when the victim, believed to be in his 60s, walks by. Unprovoked, he shoves him into oncoming traffic.
The victim is hit by a box truck and ends up under its tire.
The suspect picks something up and nonchalantly walks away.
As the victim is pinned for at least 10 seconds. a business owner rushes to his aid until paramedics arrive.
“He’s listed in critical condition with a collapsed lung and scrapes, bumps and bruises, and we think he is going to make it, which is great news,” said Mike López of the Los Angeles Police Department.
A manhunt was underway for several hours but firefighters spotted the suspect a few blocks away, still in the lime green jacket, and called police.
Ryan Jeter recently moved to Downtown LA and says this is the second violent attack he's heard about. The first one occurred a few months ago.
"One of the homeless people hit a resident on the head with a stick,” Jeter said. “It was a big thing. I saw it right after it happened. It was bad."
Pedestrians out for the evening say they feel safe, but incidents like this put things into perspective.
"I've lived here five years. I've never felt harmed in any way, but hearing things like that is really, definitely scary," said Hannah Loyola.
"I'm always walking in downtown LA. We're actually doing a food tour right now. It's really lively here. Very Unfortunate to hear that happened," said Sally Tiangco.
Police said the suspect is charged attempted murder.
Copyright 2018 KTLA via CNN. All rights reserved.