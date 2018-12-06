Adorable puppy surrendered during drug bust gets help from Gaston’s finest

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - An adorable puppy surrendered during a drug bust is getting a new home thanks to Gaston County's finest!
The puppy’s new journey began when Gaston County Police’s Emergency Response Team conducted a bust involving meth and heroin. The puppy was immediately turned over to the Animal Care and Enforcement (ACE) Division.
Police said the puppy “had never received proper medical care or the love and attention he deserved.”
However after getting to the shelter, he finally got that much-needed medical care. He also got time with employees, “receiving lots of love and belly rubs.”
After a few days, the puppy was rescued by ACE’s placement partner and is now “well on his way to finding his forever home.”
Gaston County Police posted about the “Happy Tail” on their Facebook page Thursday.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.