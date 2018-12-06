Accused drunk driver crashes outside elementary school

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - An impaired woman crashed in front of an elementary school in Fort Mill Thursday morning, putting the school on lockdown, officials say.
The incident happened around 9 a.m. outside Springfield Elementary School. Deputies say 28-year-old Diamond Barrett was driving erratically and tried to pass a tractor-trailer on a double yellow line. When officials tried to pull Barrett over, they say she sped off down Springfield Parkway and crashed into a tree outside of the elementary school.
“This woman’s behavior posed a significant danger and risk to those in the community and needed to be stopped,” Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. “We are very thankful that no one else other than this woman was injured.”
Springfield Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown.
Barrett went to the hospital and will be charged with driving under the influence, driving under suspension, open container in a vehicle and failure to stop for blue lights.
