Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the High Country for Wednesday morning

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Ashe, Watauga, and Avery Counties in North Carolina until noon Wednesday. People in those counties could see up to an inch of snow tonight. The mountain peaks could see up to 2 inches.
With respect to the weekend winter storm you’ve been hearing about, the setup hasn’t changed much. A strong storm system will continue gathering steam and moving across the southern part of the US by late in the week. Saturday morning looks dry for now, but during the day rain will move into the Carolinas from the southeast. For most of us, there shouldn’t be too many winter weather issues through Saturday. Rain is the most likely byproduct especially east of the mountains. That’s why a First Alert Day has been issued for Saturday.
Saturday night through Sunday is when we expect the heaviest precipitation to fall. For the mountains, it seems likely that you will see mostly snow. For the rest of us, we have the same issues we always seem to have around here. Who will we see rain, freezing rain, sleet or snow? It all depends on the temperature – not only at the surface but all the way up in the atmosphere. If it gets above freezing at any point, the snow will melt and change to either sleet, rain or freezing rain.
We could see any or all of those precipitation types this weekend, thus the term ‘Wintry Mix’. At this point, it is still too early to pin down precipitation type and get very specific about amounts.
But again, the potential is certainly there for messy weather from Saturday night through Monday.
We will keep you posted as we get more information.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
