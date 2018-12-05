Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the High Country for Wednesday morning

Saturday night through Sunday is when we expect the heaviest precipitation to fall. For the mountains, it seems likely that you will see mostly snow. For the rest of us, we have the same issues we always seem to have around here. Who will we see rain, freezing rain, sleet or snow? It all depends on the temperature – not only at the surface but all the way up in the atmosphere. If it gets above freezing at any point, the snow will melt and change to either sleet, rain or freezing rain.