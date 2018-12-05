Winter health myths: What’s fact and what’s fake?

But many DO have allergies in the winter and it's because all of the time spent indoors. Dr. Genevieve Brauning with Novant Health says they can actually be pretty intense because of all the time we spend in doors. “Dust and mite allergies are so common and when you're inside all the time and the dry air from the heat, people can have a lot of allergies,” she said. :There are many people in this area who have to use allergy medicine throughout the winter or *only* in the winter because they're sensitive to indoor allergens