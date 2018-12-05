Virginia College closes due to loss of accreditation

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia College has closed due to a loss of accreditation from the Accrediting Council for Independent College and Schools.
Today, President and CEO Stu Reed sent an e-mail message to students announcing the reason behind the closing.
According to Reed, the school took a path to restructure Education Corporation of America, which required additional funds from investors.
However, the Department of Education added requirements that the school was not able to meet.
Reed said enrollments will be cancelled and there will be no future classes at the Virginia College campus or any Education Corporation of America campuses.
The full message can be read below:
Dear Students,
In early fall, we undertook a path to dramatically restructure Education Corporation of America* (parent company of the campus in which you applied) to best posture it for the future. This plan entailed the commitment of additional funds from investors.
However, recently, the Department of Education added requirements that made operating our schools more challenging. In addition, last night ACICS suspended our schools' accreditation with intent to withdraw. The uncertainty of these requirements resulted in an inability to acquire additional capital to operate our schools.
It is with extreme regret that this series of recent circumstances has forced us to discontinue the operations of our schools. Unfortunately, this means that your enrollment will be cancelled and there will not be future classes at the campus in which you enrolled or any Education Corporation of America campuses.
We encourage you to pursue your career training with another school in your area that offers the same or similar program.
This is clearly not the outcome we envisioned for you or our schools, and it with the utmost regret that I inform you of this direction.
Stu Reed,
President & CEO
*Education Corporation of America owns and operates Brightwood College, Brightwood Career Institute, Golf Academy of America, Ecotech Institute and Virginia College.
