Temps still dropping ahead of possible weekend winter storm

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Now that our much-advertised weekend winter storm system is slowly pushing ashore, the next few runs of our weather computer models will continue to clear up the details surrounding who will see what and when this weekend and into Monday.
At this point, the biggest question marks surround the timing (when exactly late Saturday, or early Sunday, this really gets underway) and precipitation type south of the I-40 corridor. At this point it seems a certainty that the North Carolina mountains and northern foothills will experience a substantial accumulation of snow and sleet.
The zone between I-85 and I-40 stands a decent chance at getting some snow and sleet but depending on the exact track of this storm, freezing rain and even plain rain would probably mix in at times and accumulations here are tough to nail down at this point.
As for Charlotte and points south of I-85, climatology is not on our side for a lot of snow.
But again, nothing here is settled - yet.
As far as the short term, the chill will continue to settle in over the next few days with lows tonight all the way down into the 20s, again only recovering to the upper 40s Thurday afternoon. We will be at or below freezing again Thursday and Friday nights before the storm gets underway by the weekend.
