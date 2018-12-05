Social media threat prompts closing of Rowan County college

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College north campus is closed Wednesday following a threat made on social media.
School officials decided to close the entire RCC campus through 5 p.m. after threats were made at the Rowan County Early College.
“In an abundance of caution, we are closing North Campus and all students, faculty and staff need to leave the campus for the duration of the day. North Campus Early College students should report back to the North Campus Early College. All other campus locations will continue normal operations,” school officials said in a release.
The school is located off Jake Alexander Boulevard.
“At this time, the suspect has not been located,” school officials say. The Rowan County Early College is currently on a Code Yellow lockdown.
School officials did not expand on the threats made.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-216-7600.
