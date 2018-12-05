Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Kannapolis Center open for business with ribbon-cutting

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College recently moved the cosmetology, esthetics and manicuring programs in Kannapolis to a new location as part of the City’s downtown revitalization, according to a press release from RCCC.
The College hosted city council members, county commissioners, Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees, staff, faculty, donors, and community members to commemorate the completion of the College Station project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Attendees were treated to a tour of the new location, named College Station, home to the College’s School of Cosmetology.
“We are so thrilled the new College Station site is open and ready for clients,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “The teaching and learning at College Station is incredible. It is a delight to see the students working closely with their instructors and serving clients.”
The previous location at 120 West Avenue was a key site in the City of Kannapolis’ plans to bring a new stadium to downtown Kannapolis. In order for the City to move forward with those plans, the College needed to relocate. The new location, College Station, is in the shopping center located at 489 Cannon Boulevard.
“This beautiful facility would not have been possible without the unique public-private partnerships between the City of Kannapolis and Cabarrus County. We are excited about the new space and look forward to continued partnerships with these and other community groups,” said Spalding. “When the College moved downtown to 120 West Avenue in summer 2015, we did not anticipate needing to relocate this soon. However, we are extremely supportive of the City’s efforts to revitalize downtown Kannapolis and stimulate economic growth and development.”
The new location provides enormous improvements for the College.
“We appreciate Dr. Carol Spalding and her staff working with us to ensure we are able to move forward with our Downtown Revitalization Project. Our strong partnership is invaluable,” said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant.
“This opportunity is a good move for the College. I am pleased that this will be a new 20-year lease with those same terms and conditions as the lease at 120 West Avenue and will continue through 2038,” said Carl M. Short, chair of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees.
The spacious facility is a beautiful showcase for the transformations and beauty the students create for their clients, according to the release.
The cosmetology curriculum is designed to provide competency-based knowledge, scientific and artistic principles, and hands-on fundamentals associated with the cosmetology industry. The curriculum provides a simulated salon environment, which enables students to develop manipulative skills.
“We take pride in our ability to be a nimble and flexible partner in the community, and we are committed to being a catalyst for change in the region. We are happy to help be that anchor for the Jackson Park neighborhood. We believe that this move is a win for both the College and the City of Kannapolis,” said Spalding.
Also, as part of the City’s ongoing revitalization efforts, they have enhanced the landscaping in the parking lot and the area around the former shopping center.
“Our cosmetology program is not only widely successful, but it’s a wonderful example of our strong partnership with local high schools,” said Spalding. “The Career & College Promise program allows over 80 high school students to simultaneously enroll in high school and college so that they can receive both high school and college credit for courses taken as part of the program.”
The College has been offering classes and seeing clients at the new location since August 2018. The Rowan-Cabarrus cosmetology program offers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates.
The College Station facility, in addition to cosmetology courses, also includes esthetician classes, which train individuals to become skin care and make-up specialists. Students practice the latest techniques using a wet dry microdermabrasion machine. They also do microcurrent treatments to stimulate face and neck muscles. Chemical exfoliation, chemical peels and LED light therapy help with acne, aging skin and other problems.
“We are proud of our cosmetology program, which is one of the largest and most successful in the state,” said Ronald Wolfe, chair of the Cosmetology program. “Our students are doing beautiful work and learning a great deal. I highly encourage anyone to come enjoy one of the many salon quality services we offer.”
At the ribbon-cutting, students worked with models to do hair, make-up and nail treatments for a holiday-themed runway show.
The new location will continue to offer the College’s cosmetology, manicuring and esthetic programs, as well as other classes such as nurse aide and resume and interview support services for those looking for work.
“This new location is the best cosmetology space we’ve ever had and we thank the City of Kannapolis and the City Council for their partnership and support on this critical project,” said Short.
For additional information about cosmetology, manicuring and aesthetic services, please call 704-792-9788. A full list of the current services offered, along with pricing information can be found at www.rccc.edu/cosmetology.
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu/applyor call 704-216-RCCC (7222). The College’s spring classes will begin January 7, 2019.
