Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Kannapolis Center open for business with ribbon-cutting

“This beautiful facility would not have been possible without the unique public-private partnerships between the City of Kannapolis and Cabarrus County. We are excited about the new space and look forward to continued partnerships with these and other community groups,” said Spalding. “When the College moved downtown to 120 West Avenue in summer 2015, we did not anticipate needing to relocate this soon. However, we are extremely supportive of the City’s efforts to revitalize downtown Kannapolis and stimulate economic growth and development.”