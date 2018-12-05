Police investigating west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -A shooting has reportedly occurred off of Ashley St. between Freedom Dr. and Wilkinson Blvd.
CMPD reported that an incident appears to have started in the parking lot of a shopping center near this area and resulted in a shooting incident on Ashley St.
An individual in a vehicle was shot during this time and has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
An neighbor living near the scene of the shooting stated that he heard “dozens” of rounds of fire.
No further information has been released at this point as CMPD continues to investigate.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.