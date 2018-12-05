Philip Bosco, Tony-winning actor, dies at 88

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2006 file photo, actors Philip Bosco and Swoosie Kurtz, who are appearing in George Bernard Shaw's "Heartbreak House," pose at the American Airlines Theatre in New York. Bosco, the Tony Award-winning actor known for his roles in films "Working Girl" and "The Savages," has died age 88. The actor's daughter, Celia Bosco, said her father died Monday night, Dec. 3, 2018, at his home in Haworth, N.J. She says her father had complications with dementia, which is commonly caused by Alzheimer's disease. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) (FRANK FRANKLIN II)