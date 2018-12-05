Multiple schools operate on delay as winter weather hits High Country

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Several school districts in the High Country delayed class Wednesday due to weather conditions.
Watauga County and Ashe County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. Mitchell County Schools are closed.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Ashe, Watauga, and Avery Counties until noon Wednesday. Up to two inches of snow were expected in the mountain counties.
Ashe County school officials say a final decision on classes will be made between 6:30 and 7 a.m.
Watauga County Schools say buses will operate on limited routes. Any changes to Wednesday’s class schedule will be made by 7 a.m. as officials continue to monitor road conditions.
