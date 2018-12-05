Multiple schools operate on delay as winter weather hits High Country

Multiple schools operate on delay as winter weather hits High Country
December 5, 2018 at 5:21 AM EST - Updated December 5 at 5:21 AM

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Several school districts in the High Country delayed class Wednesday due to weather conditions.

Watauga County and Ashe County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. Mitchell County Schools are closed.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Ashe, Watauga, and Avery Counties until noon Wednesday. Up to two inches of snow were expected in the mountain counties.

[ Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the High Country for Wednesday morning ]

Ashe County school officials say a final decision on classes will be made between 6:30 and 7 a.m.

Watauga County Schools say buses will operate on limited routes. Any changes to Wednesday’s class schedule will be made by 7 a.m. as officials continue to monitor road conditions.

Click here for a full list of closings and delays.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.