Meet Hezy, this week’s Forever Family Child

Hezy had our crew laughing and joking the whole day of filming. He enjoyed sharing who he was, what he thought and what he was passionate about with anyone who would listen. I thought about how rare and unique that is to find in a boy his age. Teens and adults alike are afraid to be who they are and talk about the things that they care about because it’s easy to be consumed with fear and insecurities. Hezy does not have a shy or insecure bone in his body. This unique young man is articulate, motivated and always willing to try new things. Even in new adventures his confidence takes over and Hezy dives in with his whole heart.