Homeless man turns in $17,000 he found outside food bank

SUMNER, WA (KCPQ/CNN) - A food bank director says she’s grateful to a homeless man who turned in a bag full of money he found outside the building because the money can be used to provide more services for those in need.
Staff at Sumner Food Bank in Washington state say Kevin Booth is homeless and has been coming to the food bank for the last five years.
Recently, Booth found a bag with $17,000 in it on the food bank’s front doorstep.
“He leaned over, picked it up, looked in it, and he knew it was money. He waited for our person that opens up at 7:30 in the morning, and he gave it to her, saying, 'Somebody left this for you,’” said Anita Miller, the director of the food bank.
Miller explained why Booth turned the money over to the volunteer staff.
“It was a big decision for him because he could use it, but you do not take from somebody else. It would be stealing, and he doesn’t steal,” she said.
The staff called police, who held the money for 90 days. Since no one claimed the money, the food bank was allowed to keep it. Miller says it will be used to expand the building, so they can provide more services to the homeless and families in need.
Police say Booth told them he knew giving the money to the food bank would benefit more people than just himself, The Puyallup Herald reports.
“There are a lot of people who would have taken it,” Booth said. “I’m just not that person.”
Miller says it warms her heart that during this season of giving, Booth showed he had a heart of gold and was thoughtful enough to give back to the food bank. She also says the staff will continue looking out for the man.
“It makes you feel good to be able to help him. He helped us in a roundabout way. It’s a wonderful feeling. Trust me, it opened up all of our eyes,” Miller said.
Booth was given a citizen certificate from the Sumner Police Department and gift cards to his favorite store, Fred Meyer.
