High-end restaurant from N.C. mountains heads to south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (Kathleen Purvis/Charlotte Observer) - Fans of Banner Elk’s acclaimed restaurant Artisanal have been wondering for months about the owners’ plan to open in Charlotte. The wait may almost be over.
Chef/owner Bill Greene and his wife and partner Anita Greene announced Tuesday that they’ll open a new restaurant, Peppervine, in Charlotte’s Piedmont Town Center, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive. The target opening date is in January.
The Greenes, who have attracted a following in Banner Elk for their focus on service and high-end cuisine, are teaming up with Robert and Robb Lackey of Imagine One, which runs a number of companies including Cafe Rule & Wine Bar in Hickory. The Greenes will run the kitchen and the service, while the Lackeys will help with some of the management.
Artisanal is a seasonal restaurant open from May to October. It’s attracted a following among people who visit in the mountains. Some of their accolades are ranking in the OpenTable Top 100 and a StarChefs’ Rising Star Chef Award in 2013. According to his biography on StarChefs.com, Greene grew up in Banner Elk before going to the Culinary Institute of America and working in New York, including a stint at Le Cirque. He also worked at Upstream in Charlotte before opening Artisanal.
Some of the dishes Greene is expecting to feature in Charlotte: Pimento Cheese Scones, Squid Ink Buccatini with charred octopus, Alaska King Crab with yuzu butter, smoked pineapple kimchi and king trumpet mushrooms, and smoked Pekin duck breast.
