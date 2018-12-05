High-end restaurant from N.C. mountains heads to south Charlotte

Artisanal is a seasonal restaurant open from May to October. It’s attracted a following among people who visit in the mountains. Some of their accolades are ranking in the OpenTable Top 100 and a StarChefs’ Rising Star Chef Award in 2013. According to his biography on StarChefs.com, Greene grew up in Banner Elk before going to the Culinary Institute of America and working in New York, including a stint at Le Cirque. He also worked at Upstream in Charlotte before opening Artisanal.