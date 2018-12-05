Garry McFadden sworn in as Mecklenburg County Sheriff

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -Garry McFadden officially became the Mecklenburg County Sheriff Tuesday night. The former detective from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department defeated incumbent Irwin Carmichael to become the new sheriff.
Dozens of people packed into First Presbyterian Church in uptown Charlotte for the ceremony. The room erupted with applause when McFadden’s swearing in was complete. He then spoke at length about his background and the process of running for the office of sheriff. He asked the community multiple times that they continue to support him as he takes office.
“I just want to really completely unify the city,” McFadden told reporters after the ceremony. “You know we break down the barriers and have the true conversations that we really need to have.”
McFadden also spoke about the challenges he faced on the road to becoming sheriff.
“It has been and I said it, H-E-L-L, and I mean it has been and it’s probably going to continue to be,” said the sheriff.
The elected leader’s swearing in was actually delayed by a day. The ceremony had to be rescheduled because McFadden was told to wait until Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners take and approve his bond.
“County commissioner has to approve it before I’m sworn in and I was the first sheriff that they caught it and said, ‘he can’t do it’. All the others did it incorrectly so I think that might be a sign that this is God’s work,” said the new sheriff.
McFadden and former sheriff Irwin Carmichael took different stances on the 287g program. That program allows county jails to detain illegals. McFadden's platform was to get rid of the program. He said Tuesday that he still intends to do so.
“We’re still working. It is gonna affect a lot of people so we can’t make a haste decision so we’re gonna work on it. I can tell you we’re working on it at this moment. Roll out the right thing at the right time and you will have it, but understand that I said I’m gonna end it and I will end it,” said McFadden.
During his speech the new sheriff talked about how he has lost friends in the process of getting elected. He hopes his critics will decide to back him now that he has taken office.
“Get on board. Let’s talk about it. Let’s talk about the differences you have with me or what my beliefs are. We’re gonna have to have these conversations without confrontation,” said McFadden.
