On first day in office, Mecklenburg Co. sheriff ends controversial immigration program

“Today I’m ending ICE’s 287(g) program in Mecklenburg County and joining the majority of police and sheriff departments around the country who have declined to do ICE’s bidding because it erodes trust with our community and ties up critical resources that should be used to ensure public safety,” said Sheriff McFadden. “My commitment has been – and will remain – keeping this community safe. By ending this program, I will utilize unlimited office resources on preventing serious crimes and to improve public safety in our communities.”