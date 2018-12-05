On first day in office, Mecklenburg Co. sheriff ends controversial immigration program

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - On his first day in office, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden ended the 287(g) program that allowed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to operate within the Mecklenburg County Jail.
The voluntary federal program has allowed ICE to operate within the jail since 2006. According to the sheriff's office, Mecklenburg was one of only 78 counties nationwide - out of more than 3,000 - that had the voluntary arrangement.
Sheriff McFadden pledged he would end the program while he was running for office. The morning after being sworn in, he notified ICE he was doing just that.
“Today I’m ending ICE’s 287(g) program in Mecklenburg County and joining the majority of police and sheriff departments around the country who have declined to do ICE’s bidding because it erodes trust with our community and ties up critical resources that should be used to ensure public safety,” said Sheriff McFadden. “My commitment has been – and will remain – keeping this community safe. By ending this program, I will utilize unlimited office resources on preventing serious crimes and to improve public safety in our communities.”
The sheriff is scheduled to hold a ‘Ceremonial Signing’ of his letter to ICE at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Manola’s Bakery on Central Avenue.
