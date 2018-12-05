CMS holds inaugural MEAC meeting

The committee consists of leadership from Matthews, Mint Hill, Huntersville, Pineville, Davidson, Cornelius, and Charlotte. Leaders hope this will restart an honest relationship that will turn into some wins for the school district and municipalities. There was some drama after some towns signed onto a bill that would allow them to open their own charter schools. CMS spoke out against that. Soon after that bill passed, CMS voted not to prioritize building new schools in those towns that signed onto to the bill. Leaders said at Tuesday’s meeting to make things better for all students it will take all towns sharing input.