CMS holds inaugural MEAC meeting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg School (CMS) Board held its inaugural meeting of the Municipal Education Advisory Committee (MEAC) Tuesday. CMS School board believes it is good to have municipalities at the table when making decisions concerning students' education.
The committee consists of leadership from Matthews, Mint Hill, Huntersville, Pineville, Davidson, Cornelius, and Charlotte. Leaders hope this will restart an honest relationship that will turn into some wins for the school district and municipalities. There was some drama after some towns signed onto a bill that would allow them to open their own charter schools. CMS spoke out against that. Soon after that bill passed, CMS voted not to prioritize building new schools in those towns that signed onto to the bill. Leaders said at Tuesday’s meeting to make things better for all students it will take all towns sharing input.
"I feel that the relationships have been somewhat adversarial," Matthews Town Commissioner Jeff Miller said. "It will take all municipalities working together."
The committee wants transparency and no surprises down the road. On the meeting’s agenda was growth expectations for CMS, members also learned how much tax revenue municipalities generate and also how CMS is spending the money approved to build new schools. Members say their expectations were fully met and look forward to the work.
The next meeting will be January 15th in Cornelius. On the agenda will be education funding.
