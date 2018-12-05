CMPD: Man shot by officers had realistic-looking ‘replica, blank-firing’ pistol

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) say a man who was shot by three officers Saturday was carrying a replica, blank-firing pistol.
According to a press release from CMPD on Wednesday, the gun recovered at the scene was an Ekol Sava Magnum 9mm PAK.
"Although it is designed to look, sound, and operate just like a real firing weapon, it does not fire live ammunition," CMPD's release stated. "Gun casings located at the scene were the blanks, meaning they contained gun powder but no projectile."
The department also attached a photo of the pistol and clip recovered.
The incident happened after the man who was shot, identified as 29-year-old Bobby Morgan, called 911 to report a problem with his neighbors who, he says, approached him as he was playing music in his yard.
In the 911 call, which was released Wednesday, Morgan tells the dispatcher that he has a gun to protect himself. Police confirmed this was the 16th time officers had responded to the address in 2018.
"I have a gun on me, I have a legal to carry," Morgan says in the call. "I will not hit a female, but I will do something else to protect myself."
Morgan tells the dispatcher that he's back inside his house and that he thinks his neighbors are trying to get him into trouble.
When officers got to the scene, they reported hearing shots coming from inside Morgan's home. They said Morgan had also barricaded himself in the home. SWAT was called and a perimeter was set up around the home.
In a second 911 call released Wednesday, a woman asks the dispatcher to get a message to officers at the scene: Morgan "has mental issues" and has "no access to a gun."
The woman also tells the dispatcher that Morgan has had multiple problems with his neighbors.
Eventually, police said Morgan came out of the house with a gun, which they say he refused to drop despite officers' commands to do so. Three officers then fired their weapons, striking Morgan.
“Officers perceived an imminent, deadly threat and subsequently fired their weapons,” CMPD said. “The subject was immediately detained and provided medical attention before being transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.”
Morgan was taken to an area hospital. His condition has not been released, but police said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Warrants were issued charging Morgan with communicating threats. CMPD said the District Attorney will determine if other charges are appropriate.
The three officers involved in the shooting, identified as Joshua Skipper, Edward Gonzalez and Derek Rud, were placed on administrative leave - which is standard procedure - while the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.