Charlotte 49ers name Will Healy head football coach

“We are thrilled that Will and his family will be joining Niner Nation,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “When we set out to hire a coach, our goal was to find someone who will energize and transform the 49ers into a championship program. Will is that man. Across the country he is recognized as one of the top up-and-coming coaches in the nation. His name came up time and again throughout our search as someone who is a relentless, proven recruiter who has seen remarkable success. On top of that, he places a high value on culture and developing student-athletes.”