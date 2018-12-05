Balanced effort leads Wildcats to 99-81 win over Winthrop

Press release provided by Davidson College
DAVIDSON, N.C. – Bob McKillop liked the scoring balance he saw in Davidson’s 99-81 win over Winthrop Tuesday night in Belk Arena, as his Wildcats scored from every spot on the floor.
Five Wildcats scored in double figures, led by junior guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson, who finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as Davidson emerged in an up-tempo game and improved to 8-1.
“I thought we got terrific shots tonight,” said McKillop, whose team won its fifth straight. “It’s the type of game that’s difficult to play. Winthrop’s in the attack mode for 40 minutes. They spread you out, they attack you with the dribble, they shoot the three well and they really challenge your discipline defensively. … We never hung our head, we kept attacking ourselves and executed efficiently. An inside-out attack was the gameplan tonight.”
Sophomore guard Kellan Grady scored 20 points, marking the third straight game Gudmundsson and Grady have each scored at least 20. Freshman forward Luka Brajkovic provided the offensive punch in the paint with 18 points, matching his season-high (Dartmouth) and shooting 8-of-10.
“I thought Luka was magnificent,” said McKillop.
Redshirt juniors KiShawn Pritchett and Dusan Kovacevic scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, as Davidson converted 16 Eagles turnovers into 31 points and had 20 assists.
The teams combined to hit 25 3-pointers, with Davidson finishing 13-of-28 (46.4 percent) from beyond the arc. The Wildcats led 51-45 at the half and shot 51.5 percent from the floor (35-of-68) and 88.9 percent from the charity stripe (16-of-18).
Guard Nych Smith scored 25 to lead Winthrop (4-4) in the teams’ 10th meeting and first since the 2008-09 season. Kyle Zunic added 16 for the Eagles.
Up Next
Davidson will play its next two games away from campus, beginning with a Dec. 15 game against Temple in Atlantic City, followed by a Dec. 17 date at Wake Forest.
