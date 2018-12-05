Appalachian State begins search for head football coach

Press release provided by Appalachian State Strategic Communications
BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced Tuesday that he has commenced a national search to find the next leader of App State Football. Scott Satterfield is leaving the university to accept a head coaching opportunity at the University of Louisville.
“I want to thank Scott and his staff for their many years of service to Appalachian State University and our football program,” Gillin said. “We wish Scott and his family all the best moving forward. As we look for our next head coach, we will continue to build upon the proud history and tradition of Appalachian Football. Winning championships is the norm here, and we have a roster that is returning a nucleus of young student-athletes. This a highly attractive job. I look forward to introducing our next head football coach to App Nation very soon.”
Mark Ivey will serve as the team’s interim head coach, effective immediately, pending Board of Trustees approval. App State (10-2) faces Middle Tennessee (8-5) in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 15.
“I'm excited that Doug and the university trusts me with this fantastic program," Ivey said. "I hope we'll be able to provide a product in the New Orleans Bowl that our players and fans can be proud of. As always, I love being a Mountaineer, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve as interim head coach.”
Satterfield, who was named head coach at his alma mater on Dec. 14, 2012, compiled a 51-24 record as the Mountaineers’ head coach. The team’s 34-6 conference record in five Sun Belt seasons is the best in the league over that span. Satterfield directed App State to three straight conference titles (2016, 2017, 2018) and led the program to its fourth straight bowl berth this year. App State is the only program in history to win bowl games in its first three years after the transition to FBS, having claimed Camellia Bowl victories over Ohio in 2015 (31-29) and Toledo in 2016 (31-28) before it won the Dollar General Bowl over Toledo in 2017 (34-0).
