Appalachian State begins search for head football coach

“I want to thank Scott and his staff for their many years of service to Appalachian State University and our football program,” Gillin said. “We wish Scott and his family all the best moving forward. As we look for our next head coach, we will continue to build upon the proud history and tradition of Appalachian Football. Winning championships is the norm here, and we have a roster that is returning a nucleus of young student-athletes. This a highly attractive job. I look forward to introducing our next head football coach to App Nation very soon.”