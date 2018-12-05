AP sources: Corbin, Nats agree on $140M, 6-year contract

In this Sept. 22, 2018 file photo Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Patrick Corbin throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Phoenix. A person familiar with the deal says All-Star pitcher Patrick Corbin has agreed to a six-year contract with the Washington Nationals, pending a physical exam. The person confirmed the length of the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because nothing had been announced by the team. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, file) (Rick Scuteri)