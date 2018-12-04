Weather forces a change for the South Carolina high school football state championships

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - In a season where rain and hurricanes have changed the high school football schedule drastically, the threat of possible wintry weather has now changed the state championships down in South Carolina.
“The expectation of extreme temperatures, rain, sleet and possible ice presents major safety concerns for not only our students, but also fans traveling to the venue," said the SCHSL in a press release.
Three championship games were scheduled for Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia including the Chester vs Dillon AAA state title game. The Cyclones will now play that game on Friday at 4 PM at the home of the Gamecocks.
The forecast for Columbia is for mostly rain on Saturday but for fans traveling from the Upstate, that wintry weather could play a major role in their travels which was the biggest reason for the change.
“The safety of our student-athletes, as well as the strong fan base they have garnered this season, is our primary focus," said SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton. "We realize this is an inconvenience for some but we hope everyone can understand the priority for this weekend must indeed be providing the safest environment possible. Knowing the high school sports fans of South Carolina, Friday is sure to be THE biggest day of football for the entire state.”
This has been a long football season thanks to Mother Nature. The aftermath of Hurricane Florence forced the SCHSL to push the end of the regular season back a week thus moving the state title games back a week as well. And in the grand finale, weather once again has the final say on when the 2018 football season will end.
