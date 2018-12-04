Undercover officers, drones, 12-hour shifts to be part of Salisbury Police plan to fight crime near Holiday shopping areas

“The holidays are a time for everyone to enjoy the opportunity to shop and visit our family and friends in the spirit of the season,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “The SPD recognizes our community, the residents and businesses, rely on us to provide service aimed at identifying criminals for arrest as necessary, but more importantly taking steps to prevent them from becoming victims. Santa Patrol is intended to add officers to the areas of greatest concern for criminal activity and increase our presence in those locations. Through our expanding partnership with the Department of Justice and the Public Safety Partnership we have been guided to when and where our patrols should be focused. We expect to provide our community the opportunity to have a holiday free from being a victim by addressing criminal activity quickly as it occurs and, more importantly, preventing victimization.”