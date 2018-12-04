DC, Md. officials ready with subpoenas in Trump hotel case

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, the Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, is seen in Washington. Justice Department’s lawyers appeared to be challenging a Maryland federal judge’s decision to allow a case against President Donald Trump to move forward. The Nov. 30, 2018, filing, however, was merely a notice to the court. It comes as U.S. District Court Judge Peter J. Messitte is poised to allow the subpoenas to begin flowing on Monday. Such information would likely provide the first clear picture of Trump’s Washington, D.C. hotel’s finances. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon)