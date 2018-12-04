Service dog trainer shares insight after photo of George H.W. Bush’s dog goes viral

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Like people across the nation Debbie Lange took note of the photo of former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog that was shared on social media. The photo was shared by a Bush family spokesperson and shows the late former president’s service dog sitting in front of a flag-draped casket.
Lange is the owner of The Dog Knowledge in Charlotte. Her organization trains dozens of service dogs every year.
In an interview Monday night, Lange said she was a big fan of George H.W. Bush.
“One of the greatest things about him is that he loved dogs and dogs loved him,” said Lange.
According to the Associated Press, Bush lived with a form of Parkinson’s late in life and his service dog, Sully, helped him accomplish simple household tasks. Lange trains her dogs to perform similar tasks.
“Everything from mobility to autism to seizure alert,” rattled off Lange.
The Dog Knowledge owner said she is currently training a dog for former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw. Bradshaw’s dog, Mahina, is one of several that currently live with Lange.
“I’ve seen these dogs change people’s lives. You don’t even begin to understand how these dogs can change people’s lives,” said the dog trainer.
Lange said the photo of Sully in front of Bush’s casket left her with a sense of fulfillment.
“To see a service dog who gave him comfort is very rewarding for me,” said Lange.
