Queen, Adam Lambert announce North American tour

(RNN) – Riding the popularity of the new Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen and Adam Lambert are launching a six-week North American tour.
The 23-date tour will feature original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor with Adam Lambert singing lead.
“This is a great opportunity. Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever and got us our best notices ever,” guitarist May said. “So, we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America!”
The film "Bohemian Rhapsody” has introduced a new generation of fans to the band and its flamboyant frontman Mercury, who died of complications of AIDS in 1991. Box office for the biopic has top $500 million globably.
The tour will kick off on July 10 in Vancouver, BC. Other stops include Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta.
Tickets for the "Rhapsody" tour will go on sale on Friday.
Lambert says they have been "designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!"
He first shared the stage with Queen during the 2009 "American Idol" final.
July 10 – Vancouver, BC
July 12 – Tacoma, WA
July 14 – San Jose, CA
July 16 – Phoenix
July 19 – Los Angeles
July 23 – Dallas
July 24 – Houston
July 27 – Detroit
July 28 – Toronto
July 30 – Washington, DC
July 31 – Pittsburgh
Aug. 03 – Philadelphia
Aug. 04 – Boston
Aug. 06 – New York
Aug. 09 – Chicago
Aug. 10 – St. Paul, MN
Aug. 13 – Columbus, OH
Aug. 15 – Nashville, TN
Aug. 17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Aug. 18 – Tampa, FL
Aug. 20 – New Orleans
Aug. 22 – Atlanta
Aug. 23 – Charlotte, NC
