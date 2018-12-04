Pedestrian stuck and killed by car Monday night in Salisbury

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Mooresville Road in Salisbury on Monday night, according to police.
It happened at 1007 Mooresville Road, very near the intersection with Jake Alexander Boulevard. The accident was reported at approximately 10:40 pm.
The victim was taken to Novant Health Rowan and pronounced dead at the Emergency Department.
Police say the incident is still under investigation. No names or additional details were released.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.