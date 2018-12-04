NTSB: Pilot error caused crash that killed Troy Gentry

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2013 file photo, Troy Gentry of the Country Music duo Montgomery Gentry performs on the Rebels On The Run Tour in Lancaster, Pa. Federal investigators say pilot error following engine maintenance problems caused a helicopter crash last year that killed Gentry and the pilot in New Jersey. The September 2017 crash occurred during a pleasure flight for Gentry at the Flying W Airport in Medford, where he was to perform that night at the airport’s resort. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File) (Owen Sweeney)