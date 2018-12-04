Moonpie’s vice president sends Gaston County man gift after he loses his ‘Moonpie’

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - The makers of Moonpie -- a popular snack that’s been a staple in many school lunches, are serving more than just delicious treats for one Gaston County man.
“It touches your heart for somebody to reach out and do something so classy,” said Travis Walden.
Classy, yet tasty. Travis Walden got a box full of Moonpies that was unexpectedly delivered to him by the snack company.
“I didn’t know what to think,” Walden admitted.
It was just two weeks ago when Travis found out that his beautiful brown horse, who by chance was named Moonpie, had been shot to death. This is a case Gaston county police are still working on as a suspect has not been caught.
“It’s big for everybody really, I mean everybody talks about it,” Walden continued.
The news of Moonpie made its way to the the makers of Moonpie snacks. In addition to the chocolatey, marsh-mellow treats that were sent Travis’ way – the company’s vice president left a note - offering friendship and condolences to everyone who loved Moonpie the horse.
“First class company right there,” said Walden.
Walden says the support is everything he needs after such loss, and he’s glad to know that there are people out there who care about him and his well being. What he doesn’t know, is if he’ll share the rest of those Moonpies.
“Yeah, maybe,” Walden laughed.
