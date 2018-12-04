Molly’s Kids: Germ-free Santa Event

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Santa isn’t for every kid. Not all the time. Many NICU graduates are highly sensitive to germs and can’t go inside a mall to sit in his lap. Three local Charlotte charities who work with critically-ill kids know this fact and for the first time this year, decided to join forces to provide a germ-free Santa afternoon. How cool is that?
Bee Mighty sent along this video. Along with Madelyn's Fund and Pierce's Project, they got this done. All three are Foundations that help preemies and NICU babies in the Charlotte-area.
Sharing just for fun. Best part is at the end when Santa visits one 5-month-old in the NICU.
Chalk "not getting to meet Santa" into the category of things you don't think about when your children are healthy. Love this idea.
