Man gets at least five years prison after gun found in his work locker

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - According to a news release, Freeman Franklin Payton, III of Salisbury was convicted in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon and his status as a habitual felon.
Judge Anna Mills Wagoner sentenced Payton, III to a minimum of 65 months to a maximum of 90 months in prison.
In court, it was revealed that on June 13, 2018, officers with the Salisbury Police Department were dispatched to found property at Food Lion Warehouse located on Harrison Road. The loss prevention officer informed officers that they had found a firearm in a locker which was assigned to an employee, later identified as Payton, III.
The firearm was a semi-automatic handgun and was loaded. Payton, III told the loss prevention officer that the gun belonged to his brother and had been left in his girlfriend’s car, according to prosecutors.
Payton, III had previously been convicted of felony obtaining property by false pretenses, felony breaking and/or entering, and felony breaking and/or entering into a motor vehicle, among other convictions.
Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the efforts of Assistant District Attorney Barrett Poppler and the Salisbury Police Department in holding Payton, III accountable for his criminal conduct.
