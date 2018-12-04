Louisville hires Scott Satterfield as their head football coach

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After 3 straight Sun Belt Championships, Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield is moving on as he is the new head coach at Louisville.
Satterfield has spent the last 6 years in Boone as the head coach overseeing the move from FCS to FBS. In the first season at the highest level of football, the Mountaineers started 1-4 in 2014 but finished the year 7-5.
Since then, the Mountaineers have gone to 3 straight bowl games with the 4th coming on December 15th when they will take on Middle Tennessee in the New Orleans Bowl.
Satterfield played quarterback at ASU from 1992-95 and started his coaching career in Boone in 1998 as the wide receivers coach. He also coached the running backs and was the quarterbacks coach in 2007 when Armanti Edwards was the signal caller for the biggest upset in college football history when the Mountaineers beat Michigan in the Big House.
Satterfield’s specialty is offense. Currently the Mountaineers are top 20 in the nation in rushing offense (245 yards per game) and scoring offense (37 points per game). As a team, they average 440 yards per contest.
With an overall record of 51-24 as the Mountaineers head coach including a 3-0 bowl record, there really isn’t much more Satterfield can accomplish at ASU and thus the move.
He takes over a Louisville program that went 2-9 this last season under Bobby Petrino.
