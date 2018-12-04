High Country police looking for man wanted for Virginia child abduction

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The High Country Crimestoppers, in association with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshall’s, are actively seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a man wanted for abducting a minor in Washington County, VA.
Barry Andrew Glenn, 52, is currently wanted by law enforcement across state lines and has connections with Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee. Glenn is described as being 5′8″ and 186 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.
The U.S. Marshals Service is currently offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest and apprehension of Glenn.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Watauga Sheriff’s Office at 828-264-3761.
No further information has been released at this time.
