First public meeting on Rowan-Salisbury School consolidation plan set for Tuesday night

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - The first community input meeting on the new Rowan-Salisbury school consolidation plan takes place on Tuesday night.
Residents are encouraged to attend and to give their thoughts and recommendations on a new proposal that would close and consolidate nearly a dozen Rowan-Salisbury Schools. The move is being considered due to ongoing repair and maintenance costs for several buildings in the school system.
In 2017 the capital needs committee came up with a plan to have the board consider closing six elementary schools, three middle schools, and two high schools, though specific schools were not mentioned at that time.
North Rowan High is on the list to be closed during the first of three tiers. The capacity for the 60-year-old school is 1100, currently there are just over 500 students.
The meeting is at 5:30 at Salisbury High School.
The remaining community input sessions will be held at East Rowan High, Dec. 5; Carson High, Dec.11; South Rowan High, Dec. 12; West Rowan High, Dec. 18; and North Rowan High, Dec. 19.
